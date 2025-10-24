Left Menu

Close Call for UP Minister in Expressway Accident

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya survived a highway accident when a truck lost control and hit her car. The incident happened on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Despite damage to her vehicle, the minister was unharmed and continued her journey to Lucknow. Traffic management was ongoing on a single carriageway.

Updated: 24-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya experienced a narrow escape on Friday night when her car was struck by a truck whose driver had lost control. The incident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, according to an official statement.

The mishap occurred as the state's women's welfare and child development minister, Maurya, returned to Lucknow from Hathras. The collision happened around the 56th kilometre mark in Firozabad, confirmed Sirsaganj's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anivesh Kumar.

At approximately 8:40 pm, the truck preceding Maurya's vehicle suffered a sudden tyre blowout. This caused the truck to skid and crash into the minister's car. Although her vehicle was severely damaged, Maurya was miraculously unharmed and continued her journey in a different car. In a post on X, she expressed gratitude for her safety, citing divine intervention and support from well-wishers. Traffic was rerouted on a single carriageway during the incident.

