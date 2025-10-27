KTR Blasts Congress: Criticizes Alleged Governance Failures in Telangana

In a pointed critique, Telangana minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) condemned Congress following the suicide of a 10th-grade student at Government Gurukul School in Vangara. Expressing deep sorrow, KTR blamed Congress for the tragic incident, calling it 'heartbreaking' and a consequence of inadequate accountability.

KTR accused Congress of betraying various societal sections in Telangana. He lambasted the state's administration, alleging over 100 student deaths in Gurukul schools in the past two years, while criticizing Congress for lacking empathy and responsibility. He also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of implementing governance tactics similar to the BJP.

While addressing supporters, KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the issue, accusing him of complicity. He argued that Congress and BJP were fundamentally alike and alleged cooperation between the parties to undermine regional powers like BRS. Such actions, he claimed, revealed Congress's double standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)