KTR Blasts Congress: Criticizes Alleged Governance Failures in Telangana
BRS working president KTR criticized Congress for a tragic student's suicide and alleged major governance failures in Telangana's Gurukul schools. He accused Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of complicity and employing BJP-style tactics. KTR emphasized Congress and BJP being similar and betraying public trust.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Telangana minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) condemned Congress following the suicide of a 10th-grade student at Government Gurukul School in Vangara. Expressing deep sorrow, KTR blamed Congress for the tragic incident, calling it 'heartbreaking' and a consequence of inadequate accountability.
KTR accused Congress of betraying various societal sections in Telangana. He lambasted the state's administration, alleging over 100 student deaths in Gurukul schools in the past two years, while criticizing Congress for lacking empathy and responsibility. He also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of implementing governance tactics similar to the BJP.
While addressing supporters, KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the issue, accusing him of complicity. He argued that Congress and BJP were fundamentally alike and alleged cooperation between the parties to undermine regional powers like BRS. Such actions, he claimed, revealed Congress's double standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KTR
- Congress
- Telangana
- student suicide
- Gurukul schools
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Revanth Reddy
- governance
- BRS
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Rajya Sabha Polls: National Conference's Alleged Pact with BJP
KTR Condemns Congress Over Student Suicides at Telangana Gurukul Schools
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over New Molestation Incident
JMM's All-Women Brigade Challenges BJP's Star Power in Ghatshila By-Election
BJP's Dilip Jaiswal Slams Opposition's 'Jumlebazi' Ahead of Bihar Elections