Deadly Politics: Gangster-Turned-Politician Shot Amid Bihar Election Campaign
Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, was allegedly shot dead near Patna, Bihar during an election campaign for the Jan Suraaj Party. The incident has led to a political blame game, with allegations of rival involvement in the killing. Authorities are investigating the case from multiple angles.
In a tragic turn of events, Dular Chand Yadav, a former gangster who had transitioned into a political figure, was reportedly shot dead on Thursday near Patna, Bihar. The incident occurred amid an election campaign for the Jan Suraaj Party, with which Yadav was associated.
The clash reportedly involved supporters of Yadav's political rivals. Allegations of a premeditated attack have surfaced, further inflaming Bihar's already tense political landscape. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Yadav's death to determine whether it was indeed a targeted killing or an unfortunate accident.
Party leaders and local authorities are pointing fingers, blaming rival factions for orchestrating the attack. The killing has reignited fears of electoral violence and caste-based conflicts in the region. The administration has vowed to maintain law and order while probing all angles of the case.
