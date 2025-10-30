Left Menu

Deadly Politics: Gangster-Turned-Politician Shot Amid Bihar Election Campaign

Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, was allegedly shot dead near Patna, Bihar during an election campaign for the Jan Suraaj Party. The incident has led to a political blame game, with allegations of rival involvement in the killing. Authorities are investigating the case from multiple angles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:03 IST
Deadly Politics: Gangster-Turned-Politician Shot Amid Bihar Election Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Dular Chand Yadav, a former gangster who had transitioned into a political figure, was reportedly shot dead on Thursday near Patna, Bihar. The incident occurred amid an election campaign for the Jan Suraaj Party, with which Yadav was associated.

The clash reportedly involved supporters of Yadav's political rivals. Allegations of a premeditated attack have surfaced, further inflaming Bihar's already tense political landscape. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Yadav's death to determine whether it was indeed a targeted killing or an unfortunate accident.

Party leaders and local authorities are pointing fingers, blaming rival factions for orchestrating the attack. The killing has reignited fears of electoral violence and caste-based conflicts in the region. The administration has vowed to maintain law and order while probing all angles of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025