Left Menu

Border Force Workers Plan Strike Over Pay and Conditions

Over 120 British Border Force workers who handle challenging roles in patrolling the nation's waters will strike on November 14. The action is in protest of pay and work conditions. The Public and Commercial Services union highlights the government's failure to address pay standardization after six years of discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:13 IST
Border Force Workers Plan Strike Over Pay and Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions, more than 120 British Border Force workers who patrol the nation's waters are set to strike on November 14, as announced by the union representing these employees. The union emphasizes the challenging and sometimes harrowing roles undertaken by these workers.

The Public and Commercial Services union revealed that despite a government review initiated six years ago to standardize pay and roles, there has been little progress. The UK's interior ministry has yet to comment on the planned one-day strike or the status of this review.

Union representatives argue that these workers perform critical tasks, from intercepting smuggling operations to managing unauthorized entries and responding to small boats carrying asylum seekers. With opposition parties making illegal migration a key political issue, this strike adds pressure on the government to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025