Border Force Workers Plan Strike Over Pay and Conditions
Over 120 British Border Force workers who handle challenging roles in patrolling the nation's waters will strike on November 14. The action is in protest of pay and work conditions. The Public and Commercial Services union highlights the government's failure to address pay standardization after six years of discussions.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions, more than 120 British Border Force workers who patrol the nation's waters are set to strike on November 14, as announced by the union representing these employees. The union emphasizes the challenging and sometimes harrowing roles undertaken by these workers.
The Public and Commercial Services union revealed that despite a government review initiated six years ago to standardize pay and roles, there has been little progress. The UK's interior ministry has yet to comment on the planned one-day strike or the status of this review.
Union representatives argue that these workers perform critical tasks, from intercepting smuggling operations to managing unauthorized entries and responding to small boats carrying asylum seekers. With opposition parties making illegal migration a key political issue, this strike adds pressure on the government to take action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Force
- strike
- UK
- workers
- union
- patrolling
- migration
- pay conditions
- government
- labor dispute
ALSO READ
Interfaith and Immigration Debate: A Viral Confrontation with Vice President J D Vance
Debate Over Faith and Immigration: A Woman Challenges US Vice President Vance
Illegal immigration affecting demographic balance in parts of India; we need to take pledge to remove all infiltrators: PM Modi.
Union govt's fiscal deficit in first half of FY26 stands at 36.5 pc of full-year target: CGA data:
Modi's Call to Action: Tackling Illegal Immigration in India