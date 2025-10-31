Border Force Workers Plan Strike Over Pay and Conditions

In an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions, more than 120 British Border Force workers who patrol the nation's waters are set to strike on November 14, as announced by the union representing these employees. The union emphasizes the challenging and sometimes harrowing roles undertaken by these workers.

The Public and Commercial Services union revealed that despite a government review initiated six years ago to standardize pay and roles, there has been little progress. The UK's interior ministry has yet to comment on the planned one-day strike or the status of this review.

Union representatives argue that these workers perform critical tasks, from intercepting smuggling operations to managing unauthorized entries and responding to small boats carrying asylum seekers. With opposition parties making illegal migration a key political issue, this strike adds pressure on the government to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)