EU Seeks Diplomatic Solution with Nexperia Over Supply Concerns

The European Union is intensifying efforts to find a diplomatic solution with Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker, amid rising concerns over a possible supply squeeze. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen confirmed the EU's commitment to this objective following a virtual meeting with the company.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Virkkunen stated, "An important meeting this morning with @TeamNexperia, where I reaffirmed our determination to work towards a diplomatic breakthrough. We discussed potential short- and medium-term measures to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain."

This interaction highlights the EU's proactive approach to ensuring a stable supply chain in light of global chip shortages, a vital concern for the technology sector.