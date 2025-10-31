EU Seeks Diplomatic Solution with Nexperia Over Supply Concerns
The EU is actively pursuing a diplomatic resolution with Dutch chipmaker Nexperia amid worries about potential supply chain issues. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of strengthening supply resilience during a virtual meeting with the Chinese-owned company.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is intensifying efforts to find a diplomatic solution with Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker, amid rising concerns over a possible supply squeeze. EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen confirmed the EU's commitment to this objective following a virtual meeting with the company.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, Virkkunen stated, "An important meeting this morning with @TeamNexperia, where I reaffirmed our determination to work towards a diplomatic breakthrough. We discussed potential short- and medium-term measures to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain."
This interaction highlights the EU's proactive approach to ensuring a stable supply chain in light of global chip shortages, a vital concern for the technology sector.
ALSO READ
Bridging Tradition and Technology at ESTIC 2025
Transformative Growth: Novo Tellus and Grand Venture Technology Partnership Success
MoUs signed with technology partners to support shipbuilding project at Kandla, bunkering facility to be set up: Deendayal Port Authority Chairman
Cardmates Talks | Technology Trends in Online Gaming
IIT Madras achieves breakthrough in vertical take-off, landing technology