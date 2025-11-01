Nitish Kumar Calls for Continued Progress: A Bihari Renaissance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged constituents to back the NDA in the coming assembly elections, asserting that the state's growth remains his foremost priority over personal or familial interests.

In a video address broadcasted by his party, Janata Dal (United), Kumar championed the transformation in Bihar following his administration's emphasis on law and order and societal empowerment since taking office in 2005.

Kumar emphasized the collaborative efforts between state and central governments under the NDA coalition, predicting continued economic acceleration and societal advancement if returned to power, as Bihar prepares for crucial elections in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)