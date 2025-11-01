Left Menu

Tanzania's Controversial Election: Hassan's Dominant Victory Amidst Turmoil

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won Tanzania's presidential election with nearly 98% of the votes amid protests and accusations of suppression. Demonstrations erupted over the exclusion of Hassan's challengers, resulting in deaths and unrest. The government denies excessive force, as the U.N. calls for an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:44 IST
Tanzania's Controversial Election: Hassan's Dominant Victory Amidst Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tanzania's electoral commission announced President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the presidential election, garnering nearly 98% of the votes. This victory occurred against the backdrop of violent protests that erupted nationwide.

The unrest followed claims of suppression and dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Hassan's primary opponents. Protesters clashed with police, prompting a government-imposed curfew and internet restrictions. The main opposition party, CHADEMA, reported high casualties, though exact figures remain unverified.

The ruling government has dismissed accusations of using excessive force, labeling opposition allegations as exaggerated. Meanwhile, international bodies, including the U.N., have called for thorough investigations into the recent violence and alleged human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025