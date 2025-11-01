Tanzania's Controversial Election: Hassan's Dominant Victory Amidst Turmoil
President Samia Suluhu Hassan won Tanzania's presidential election with nearly 98% of the votes amid protests and accusations of suppression. Demonstrations erupted over the exclusion of Hassan's challengers, resulting in deaths and unrest. The government denies excessive force, as the U.N. calls for an investigation.
Tanzania's electoral commission announced President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the presidential election, garnering nearly 98% of the votes. This victory occurred against the backdrop of violent protests that erupted nationwide.
The unrest followed claims of suppression and dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Hassan's primary opponents. Protesters clashed with police, prompting a government-imposed curfew and internet restrictions. The main opposition party, CHADEMA, reported high casualties, though exact figures remain unverified.
The ruling government has dismissed accusations of using excessive force, labeling opposition allegations as exaggerated. Meanwhile, international bodies, including the U.N., have called for thorough investigations into the recent violence and alleged human rights abuses.
