Trade Tensions Escalate: Trudeau's Apology to Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to President Trump for a political ad aired in Ontario that angered the U.S. leader. The ad featured Reagan criticizing tariffs. In retaliation, Trump raised tariffs on Canadian goods and paused trade negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:01 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued an apology to President Donald Trump after a political advertisement aired in Ontario drew sharp criticism from the U.S. leader.
The advertisement, authorized by Ontario's Conservative premier Doug Ford, showcased a clip of former President Ronald Reagan condemning tariffs as precursors to trade wars and economic turmoil.
In retaliation, Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports and suspended ongoing trade discussions with Canada, escalating tensions between the two countries.
