Trade Tensions Escalate: Trudeau's Apology to Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued an apology to President Donald Trump after a political advertisement aired in Ontario drew sharp criticism from the U.S. leader.

The advertisement, authorized by Ontario's Conservative premier Doug Ford, showcased a clip of former President Ronald Reagan condemning tariffs as precursors to trade wars and economic turmoil.

In retaliation, Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports and suspended ongoing trade discussions with Canada, escalating tensions between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)