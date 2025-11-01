BJP Strategizes for 2026 West Bengal Elections

Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav was present at an organizational meeting with the West Bengal unit of his party, aiming to strategize for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

The two-day meeting, which commenced on a Friday evening following Yadav's arrival in the city, involved discussions on electoral strategies and roadmap considerations. Key party figures, including former Bengal BJP chief and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and others, participated in this significant gathering.

Discussion topics included the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and claims of illegal cross-border activities, pressing issues facing the BJP in West Bengal. Yadav departed the city for New Delhi without addressing the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)