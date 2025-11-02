Amit Shah's Vision for a Revitalized Bihar: From Flood Prevention to Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to transform Bihar by making it flood-free if the NDA retains power. Addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah criticized the opposition, asserting that they would create ministries for crime if elected.

Highlighting PM Modi's efforts, Shah outlined plans to improve Bihar's water management and economic infrastructure. He also pledged to establish over 50,000 cottage industries, aiming to boost agriculture and create jobs.

Shah also emphasized NDA's commitment to transparency, contrasting it with corruption scandals of past administrations. He detailed upcoming projects, including a mega industrial park and a new train service linked to tourism, aiming for economic revitalization and job creation in Bihar.

