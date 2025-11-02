Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision for a Revitalized Bihar: From Flood Prevention to Economic Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that an NDA government would prioritize flood prevention and economic growth in Bihar, while cautioning against the return of RJD's 'jungle raj'. He highlighted PM Modi's contributions and promised new infrastructure and industrial initiatives to boost the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur/Vaishali | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:52 IST
Amit Shah's Vision for a Revitalized Bihar: From Flood Prevention to Economic Growth
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to transform Bihar by making it flood-free if the NDA retains power. Addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah criticized the opposition, asserting that they would create ministries for crime if elected.

Highlighting PM Modi's efforts, Shah outlined plans to improve Bihar's water management and economic infrastructure. He also pledged to establish over 50,000 cottage industries, aiming to boost agriculture and create jobs.

Shah also emphasized NDA's commitment to transparency, contrasting it with corruption scandals of past administrations. He detailed upcoming projects, including a mega industrial park and a new train service linked to tourism, aiming for economic revitalization and job creation in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025