Revitalized Ties: Bangladesh-Pakistan Trade Prospects Soar Amid Political Shift

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, announced a significant improvement in bilateral relations between the two nations, sparking optimism for enhanced cooperation.

Speaking in Karachi, Khan noted the shift following the political change in Bangladesh, which ended a decade of strained ties over historical contentions.

Advocating for direct air and sea links, he emphasized these connections could accelerate trade and tourism, marking a new era in Bangladesh-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)