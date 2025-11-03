Left Menu

Revitalized Ties: Bangladesh-Pakistan Trade Prospects Soar Amid Political Shift

A Bangladeshi diplomat highlighted the improving bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, citing recent developments that have facilitated trade and citizen exchange. Direct flights and sea links are proposed to further enhance connectivity, amid previous diplomatic tensions during the Awami League regime, which deteriorated relations over past war trials.

Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain Khan, announced a significant improvement in bilateral relations between the two nations, sparking optimism for enhanced cooperation.

Speaking in Karachi, Khan noted the shift following the political change in Bangladesh, which ended a decade of strained ties over historical contentions.

Advocating for direct air and sea links, he emphasized these connections could accelerate trade and tourism, marking a new era in Bangladesh-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

