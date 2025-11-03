Hemant Soren Urges Ghatsila to Choose Legacy over False Promises
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren warned Ghatsila's electorate about politicians seeking votes for self-interest in the November 11 by-election. He criticized ex-CM Champai Soren's defection to BJP and endorsed JMM's candidate, Somesh Soren, emphasizing JMM's commitment to public welfare over deceptive promises by opposition parties.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued a cautionary note to the electorate of the Ghatsila assembly constituency, urging them to be wary of politicians seeking votes for personal gains in the upcoming November 11 by-election.
Speaking at a public gathering in Musabani, Soren took aim at former Chief Minister Champai Soren, who defected from JMM to BJP last year. Soren underscored the election's importance, highlighting it as an opportunity for empowering the local populace, including adivasis and moolvasis.
Following the demise of JMM MLA and education minister Ramdas Soren, Hemant championed Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the late minister, for the Ghatsila by-election. He assured voters that Somesh, although a novice, holds promise for future leadership and would prioritize the needs of the masses.
