Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Predicts BJP's Exit in Bihar

With Bihar elections approaching, Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor declared BJP's end of power, questioning whether Lalu's son will become CM. Criticizing major national figures, Kishor urged the electorate to reject corrupt candidates and emphasized the need for addressing state issues like unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:37 IST
Prashant Kishor Predicts BJP's Exit in Bihar
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor made a bold assertion on Monday, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not retain power in the state.

Speaking at an election campaign event in Siwan, Kishor criticized RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and emphasized that the choice of Bihar's next chief minister lies with the people.

Highlighting the absence of focus on local issues like unemployment, Kishor accused national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, of neglecting the state's pressing concerns.

He urged voters to prioritize integrity by electing honest representatives to combat rampant corruption, stating that supporting ethical candidates would bolster the morale of genuine leaders.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is set for November 6, with subsequent voting on November 11 and results to be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025