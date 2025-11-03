Prashant Kishor Predicts BJP's Exit in Bihar
With Bihar elections approaching, Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor declared BJP's end of power, questioning whether Lalu's son will become CM. Criticizing major national figures, Kishor urged the electorate to reject corrupt candidates and emphasized the need for addressing state issues like unemployment.
As the Bihar Assembly elections draw near, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor made a bold assertion on Monday, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not retain power in the state.
Speaking at an election campaign event in Siwan, Kishor criticized RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and emphasized that the choice of Bihar's next chief minister lies with the people.
Highlighting the absence of focus on local issues like unemployment, Kishor accused national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, of neglecting the state's pressing concerns.
He urged voters to prioritize integrity by electing honest representatives to combat rampant corruption, stating that supporting ethical candidates would bolster the morale of genuine leaders.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is set for November 6, with subsequent voting on November 11 and results to be declared on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
