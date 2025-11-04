Trump Threatens Federal Fund Cuts Over NYC Mayoral Election
Former President Donald Trump announced potential cuts to federal funding for New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the upcoming mayoral election. Mamdani is currently leading against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, now an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Monday by announcing that he may restrict federal funding to New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani secures victory in the upcoming mayoral election.
Trump took to Truth Social to declare that if Mamdani wins, it is 'highly unlikely' he will approve federal contributions beyond the legal minimum. The announcement has heightened tensions ahead of Tuesday's election.
Polls indicate Mamdani is ahead, facing competition from Andrew Cuomo, the former governor running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spotlight on Ideology: JNU Students' Union Elections
Election Sparks Tension: NYC's Jewish Community Divided Over Potential Muslim Mayor
KTR Lashes Out: Telangana's Future at Stake in Upcoming Election
West Bengal BJP Flags Alleged Document Forgery to Election Commission
Kharge Criticizes Modi and Kumar Over 'Jungle Raj' Remarks and Election Strategies