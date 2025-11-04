Trump Threatens Federal Fund Cuts Over NYC Mayoral Election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Monday by announcing that he may restrict federal funding to New York City if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani secures victory in the upcoming mayoral election.

Trump took to Truth Social to declare that if Mamdani wins, it is 'highly unlikely' he will approve federal contributions beyond the legal minimum. The announcement has heightened tensions ahead of Tuesday's election.

Polls indicate Mamdani is ahead, facing competition from Andrew Cuomo, the former governor running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee.

(With inputs from agencies.)