Left Menu

China Opposes Trump's Military Threat Against Nigeria, Stands by Venezuela

China firmly opposes US President Trump's military threats against Nigeria amidst claims of Christian persecution. It supports Nigeria's efforts in combating terrorism and fostering interfaith harmony. Additionally, China criticizes US strikes in Venezuela and stresses the importance of international cooperation while opposing unilateral actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:41 IST
China Opposes Trump's Military Threat Against Nigeria, Stands by Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's threats of military action against Nigeria in response to alleged Christian persecution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for Nigeria in pursuing a development path aligned with its national conditions.

Trump's remarks came with warnings of halting aid to Nigeria and potential military intervention to eliminate Islamic extremists. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the US approach, highlighting the Nigerian government's commitment to interfaith harmony and counter-terrorism efforts.

On Venezuela, China condemned US strikes on suspected drug-carrying boats and expressed its opposition to using force in international relations. China emphasized its dedication to peaceful international cooperation and its sovereign exchanges with Venezuela, absent external influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025