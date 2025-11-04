China Opposes Trump's Military Threat Against Nigeria, Stands by Venezuela

China has voiced strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's threats of military action against Nigeria in response to alleged Christian persecution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for Nigeria in pursuing a development path aligned with its national conditions.

Trump's remarks came with warnings of halting aid to Nigeria and potential military intervention to eliminate Islamic extremists. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the US approach, highlighting the Nigerian government's commitment to interfaith harmony and counter-terrorism efforts.

On Venezuela, China condemned US strikes on suspected drug-carrying boats and expressed its opposition to using force in international relations. China emphasized its dedication to peaceful international cooperation and its sovereign exchanges with Venezuela, absent external influence.

