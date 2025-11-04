P H Manoj Pandian Joins DMK, Citing Dravidian Ideals

In a significant political shift, P H Manoj Pandian, previously a loyalist to the expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has joined Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. His decision marks a major shake-up in the state's political landscape.

Pandian, an MLA from the Tenkasi district since 1993, spoke on his departure from AIADMK, accusing the party of abandoning its roots and functioning as an extension of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He expressed disappointment in AIADMK's drift from the original tenets of its charismatic leaders, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Highlighting his reasoning for joining DMK, Pandian cited Chief Minister M K Stalin's adherence to Dravidian ideology and commitment to social justice. His new alignment comes after careful consideration of the current political leadership landscape, emphasizing the welcoming nature and initiatives of Stalin's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)