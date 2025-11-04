Congress Blasts BJP-JD(U): Women's Safety Neglected for 20 Years

The Congress party, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JD(U) government, alleging a persistent neglect of women's safety, health, and dignity in Bihar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the alarming rise in crimes against women under BJP-JD(U) governance and pledged the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to women's empowerment and economic support.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, pointed out data showing a dramatic increase in crimes against women and an acute crisis in women's health. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting these issues over the past decade while accusing the government of staging digital outreach efforts for electoral gains.

Ramesh condemned the BJP-JD(U) for failing to address severe anaemia and malnutrition among women and children, leaving many trapped in debt from microfinance companies. The Congress has promised various schemes aimed at economic upliftment and empowerment should the opposition come to power in the upcoming Bihar elections.

