Left Menu

Congress Blasts BJP-JD(U): Women's Safety Neglected for 20 Years

The Congress criticizes the BJP-JD(U) for failing to protect women's safety in Bihar over the last 20 years, citing a rise in crimes and neglect of women's health. They promise empowerment and economic support for women, opposing current government actions, ahead of the upcoming Bihar polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:53 IST
Congress Blasts BJP-JD(U): Women's Safety Neglected for 20 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JD(U) government, alleging a persistent neglect of women's safety, health, and dignity in Bihar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the alarming rise in crimes against women under BJP-JD(U) governance and pledged the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to women's empowerment and economic support.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, pointed out data showing a dramatic increase in crimes against women and an acute crisis in women's health. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting these issues over the past decade while accusing the government of staging digital outreach efforts for electoral gains.

Ramesh condemned the BJP-JD(U) for failing to address severe anaemia and malnutrition among women and children, leaving many trapped in debt from microfinance companies. The Congress has promised various schemes aimed at economic upliftment and empowerment should the opposition come to power in the upcoming Bihar elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025