Union Minister Kiren Rijiju vehemently refuted claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding vote tampering in Haryana, criticising them as an attempt to detract from the Bihar election focus. Rijiju, speaking at a press briefing held at the BJP headquarters, underscored the necessity for accepting both victory and defeat within a democratic framework.

Highlighting discrepancies within the Congress party, Rijiju pointed out statements from senior Congress members such as Kumari Selja and Rao Narendra Singh, who cited internal non-cooperation as the cause of their electoral defeat in Haryana. He challenged the validity of Gandhi's accusations, noting that no electoral fraud cases had been registered by Congress.

The Election Commission, supporting Rijiju's stance, stated there have been negligible appeals against Haryana's electoral process and questioned why Incited Congress agents failed to raise objections during polling. EC sources accused Gandhi of misinterpreting data, claiming INC votes were misreported as fraudulent votes for the BJP.

