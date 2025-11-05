Vijay's TVK Emerges as Main Challenger to DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Vijay, the renowned actor-politician, has boldly projected his party TVK as the primary alternative to the ruling DMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections, slated for 2026.

Addressing his party's special general council in Chennai, Vijay condemned the DMK for its handling of the September 27 Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths. The actor-politician criticized the government's rushed investigation commission and top officials' press conferences regarding the incident.

Vijay expressed determination, asserting that TVK's electoral battle is strongly poised against DMK, despite the challenges. The party unanimously approved resolutions authorizing Vijay to make strategic decisions, underscoring his declaration as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The meet opened with a tribute to the lives lost in the stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)