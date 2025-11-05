Left Menu

Vijay's TVK Emerges as Main Challenger to DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor-politician Vijay positions his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a formidable contender against the ruling DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. At the TVK special meeting in Chennai, Vijay criticized the DMK and expressed determination to overcome obstacles despite recent challenges, including the Karur stampede.

Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay, the renowned actor-politician, has boldly projected his party TVK as the primary alternative to the ruling DMK in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections, slated for 2026.

Addressing his party's special general council in Chennai, Vijay condemned the DMK for its handling of the September 27 Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths. The actor-politician criticized the government's rushed investigation commission and top officials' press conferences regarding the incident.

Vijay expressed determination, asserting that TVK's electoral battle is strongly poised against DMK, despite the challenges. The party unanimously approved resolutions authorizing Vijay to make strategic decisions, underscoring his declaration as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The meet opened with a tribute to the lives lost in the stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

