Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta dismisses Rahul Gandhi's vote rigging claims in Haryana elections, questioning his authority and blaming Congress for historic malpractices. Gupta asserts NDA's forthcoming victory in Bihar, as Gandhi provides alleged evidence of fraudulent voters and discrepancies in Haryana's electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:25 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has fiercely countered allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding vote rigging in the Haryana Assembly elections. Gupta questioned Gandhi's credibility and accused the Congress of engaging in electoral malpractices in the past, including vote manipulation and booth capturing.

In a scathing rebuttal, Gupta challenged, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Election Commission or some certificate-giving agency? Congress's electoral successes dwindled once Voter ID cards became mandatory." She expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has claimed evidence of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana, alleging that one in eight voters is fake. He pointed to incidents of multiple voting under different identities by individuals using stock photographs, citing up to 25 lakh questionable records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
4
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025