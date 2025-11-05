Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Election Fraud Allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has fiercely countered allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding vote rigging in the Haryana Assembly elections. Gupta questioned Gandhi's credibility and accused the Congress of engaging in electoral malpractices in the past, including vote manipulation and booth capturing.

In a scathing rebuttal, Gupta challenged, "Is Rahul Gandhi the Election Commission or some certificate-giving agency? Congress's electoral successes dwindled once Voter ID cards became mandatory." She expressed confidence that the NDA would secure victory in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has claimed evidence of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana, alleging that one in eight voters is fake. He pointed to incidents of multiple voting under different identities by individuals using stock photographs, citing up to 25 lakh questionable records.

(With inputs from agencies.)