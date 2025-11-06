Left Menu

Trump Hints at Tri-National Denuclearization Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a potential denuclearization collaboration with China and Russia during a speech at the American Business Forum in Miami. He acknowledged the U.S. as the leading nuclear power, followed by Russia and China, hinting at a forthcoming plan for nuclear arms reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 01:20 IST
Trump Hints at Tri-National Denuclearization Plan

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of a collaborative denuclearization effort with China and Russia. Speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami, Trump hinted at an undisclosed plan involving the three nations, though details remain sparse.

'We redid our nuclear - we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible,' Trump remarked, acknowledging the United States' leading position, with Russia following as second and China as a distant third.

Highlighting the rapid advancements by China, Trump noted, 'They'll catch us within four or five years,' and suggested that a tri-national denuclearization initiative is under consideration, though he added, 'We'll see if that works.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

A Surge of Support: Vucic's Rally in Belgrade

 Serbia
2
FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

FDA Cracks Down on Counterfeit Botox: A Safety Alert

 United States
3
Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential Powers

Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Controversial Tariffs and Presidential ...

 Global
4
Zohran Mamdani's Victory: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani's Victory: A New Era for New York City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025