Trump Hints at Tri-National Denuclearization Plan

In a surprising announcement, President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of a collaborative denuclearization effort with China and Russia. Speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami, Trump hinted at an undisclosed plan involving the three nations, though details remain sparse.

'We redid our nuclear - we're the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit, because it's so horrible,' Trump remarked, acknowledging the United States' leading position, with Russia following as second and China as a distant third.

Highlighting the rapid advancements by China, Trump noted, 'They'll catch us within four or five years,' and suggested that a tri-national denuclearization initiative is under consideration, though he added, 'We'll see if that works.'

(With inputs from agencies.)