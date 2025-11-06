Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Urges Bihar Voters Amid Crucial State Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged Biharis to vote in the state assembly polls, expressing confidence that the NDA would retain power under Nitish Kumar's leadership. Yadav criticized Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading public discourse. The elections span two phases involving millions of voters across Bihar's constituencies.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on Bihar's citizens on Thursday to actively participate in the state's ongoing assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of exercising their voting rights. CM Yadav expressed his belief that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would maintain power in Bihar with Nitish Kumar continuing as Chief Minister.

"On this crucial polling day for the Bihar assembly elections, I appeal to all the people of Bihar to engage in this democratic exercise. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the NDA at the national level, citizens prioritize development, ensuring the NDA's continued governance in Bihar," stated CM Yadav. He also took a jab at Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to mislead the electorate by introducing unrelated issues like the Haryana elections into the Bihar context.

"Nobody is taking his claims seriously. Previously, he sowed doubts about EVMs, but even the Supreme Court dismissed his assertions. I sincerely hope he will act with decorum," CM Yadav remarked. As part of the NDA's campaign, CM Yadav plans to visit the Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Gaya districts to rally support for NDA candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

