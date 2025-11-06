France Calls on EU to Sanction Shein Over Rule Breaches

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the European Commission to impose sanctions on online fast-fashion retailer Shein, accusing it of violating the European Union's regulations. Barrot made these remarks during an interview with Franceinfo radio station, indicating a need for swift action from the European authorities.

The controversy surrounding Shein intensified after the brand, headquartered in China, opened its first permanent store within the BHV department store in the heart of Paris. The spotlight turned more critical when French Finance Minister Roland Lescure disclosed the sale of child-like sex dolls on Shein's marketplace, prompting concerns and threats of a nationwide ban.

In response to the allegations, Shein announced that it had sanctioned the sellers involved, instituted a global ban on the sale of sex dolls, and temporarily suspended its marketplace operations in France. The company stated it is undergoing a process to review and reinforce its policies for third-party sellers on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)