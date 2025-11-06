Left Menu

France Calls on EU to Sanction Shein Over Rule Breaches

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged the EU Commission to sanction fast-fashion giant Shein for rule violations. Shein recently opened a shop in Paris but faces backlash over child-like sex dolls on its platform. Shein has sanctioned the sellers and paused its French marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:39 IST
France Calls on EU to Sanction Shein Over Rule Breaches
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the European Commission to impose sanctions on online fast-fashion retailer Shein, accusing it of violating the European Union's regulations. Barrot made these remarks during an interview with Franceinfo radio station, indicating a need for swift action from the European authorities.

The controversy surrounding Shein intensified after the brand, headquartered in China, opened its first permanent store within the BHV department store in the heart of Paris. The spotlight turned more critical when French Finance Minister Roland Lescure disclosed the sale of child-like sex dolls on Shein's marketplace, prompting concerns and threats of a nationwide ban.

In response to the allegations, Shein announced that it had sanctioned the sellers involved, instituted a global ban on the sale of sex dolls, and temporarily suspended its marketplace operations in France. The company stated it is undergoing a process to review and reinforce its policies for third-party sellers on the platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Infrastructure creation is government's main focus; capex increased significantly over the years: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Infrastructure creation is government's main focus; capex increased signific...

 Global
2
Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide

Tragedy in Dholpur: Game Scolding Leads to Teen Suicide

 India
3
Taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing business since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Taken countless path-breaking reform measures to improve ease of doing busin...

 Global
4
Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025