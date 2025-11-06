MNF Accuses Mizoram CM of Provocative Speech Violating MCC

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has accused Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma of making inflammatory remarks that potentially threaten community harmony. The allegations arise as the state approaches the November 11 Dampa by-poll.

According to MNF legal board member Saihmingliana Sailo, the speech at Silsury village recounted past Mizo leaders' alleged incitement against tribal groups, violating election norms. This claim has led the MNF to file an official complaint with the Election Commission.

Sailo also criticized Lalduhoma for allegedly abusing his office by promising voters financial benefits and infrastructure development projects. The MNF contends these actions are aimed solely at gaining an electoral advantage and reported these violations ahead of the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)