Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges

In a controversial move, Georgian prosecutors have pressed charges against eight opposition figures, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili, for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government. This action intensifies European Union worries over Georgia's democratic trajectory as an EU candidate country.

The allegations, which include sabotage and aiding foreign adversaries, have drawn severe backlash, with opposition groups decrying the charges as politically motivated attempts to impose a "Russian-style dictatorship." They vow to resist and pledge to pursue peaceful political change by all available legal and political means.

The charged individuals face potential jail terms of up to 15 years. The charges surface amid accusations that the government, led by Georgian Dream since 2012, is tilting towards authoritarianism and aligning closer with Russia, as evidenced by their refusal to sanction Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)