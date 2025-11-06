Left Menu

Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges

Georgian prosecutors charged eight opposition figures, including ex-President Saakashvili, with plotting a government overthrow, exacerbating EU concerns about Georgia's democratic backslide. Accusations include sabotage and aiding foreign powers, with up to 15-year jail sentences sought. Critics claim these are politically driven actions to stifle dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:38 IST
Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges

In a controversial move, Georgian prosecutors have pressed charges against eight opposition figures, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili, for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government. This action intensifies European Union worries over Georgia's democratic trajectory as an EU candidate country.

The allegations, which include sabotage and aiding foreign adversaries, have drawn severe backlash, with opposition groups decrying the charges as politically motivated attempts to impose a "Russian-style dictatorship." They vow to resist and pledge to pursue peaceful political change by all available legal and political means.

The charged individuals face potential jail terms of up to 15 years. The charges surface amid accusations that the government, led by Georgian Dream since 2012, is tilting towards authoritarianism and aligning closer with Russia, as evidenced by their refusal to sanction Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

 Global
2
Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

 India
4
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025