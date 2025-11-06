Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's remarks on Congress and Muslims, accusing the party of indulging in vote bank politics. He alleged Reddy was attempting to gain support from the Muslim community ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll, following similar policies to ensure minority votes.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his controversial remarks linking Congress with Muslims, accusing the party of indulging in vote bank politics. The BJP leader claimed the comments point to Congress's desperation as it seeks to secure Muslim votes in the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Chief Minister Reddy had criticized Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the elevation of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin to the Council of Ministers, questioning the problem with appointing a minority leader. Rao dismissed this as another attempt to appease the Muslim community.

Rao further argued that both the Congress and the ruling BRS, by focusing on minority votes, are neglecting the majority Hindu electorate. The bypoll, taking place following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, has seen all parties fielding candidates to capture the crucial constituency.

