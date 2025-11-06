Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision: A Political Tussle

The Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu has sparked controversy, with TNCC chief K. Selvaperunthagai criticizing its necessity and execution. He claims it was implemented hastily and has caused confusion. Political figures, including actor-politician Vijay, have criticized the exercise and alleged undue restrictions by the state government on political activities.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:50 IST
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Tamil Nadu has become a flashpoint for political contention, with TNCC chief K. Selvaperunthagai alleging it was implemented recklessly. He stated it was unnecessary and would only create confusion.

The criticism also extended to actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which claimed state-imposed restrictions. Selvaperunthagai, who has faced multiple arrests, urged political leaders to responsibly address people's issues while respecting state duties.

The Congress leader also questioned the execution of the SIR during monsoon and expressed concerns over the exercise's transparency and procedural integrity, urging electoral vigilance amid political claims of mismanagement.

