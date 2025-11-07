Federal Judge Mandates Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown
A federal judge directed President Donald Trump's administration to fully finance SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans by the upcoming Friday, amid the government shutdown. The decision was made during a virtual hearing influenced by a lawsuit from nonprofits and cities, opposing the cut in food aid.
On Thursday, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must fully fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans in November amid the ongoing government shutdown. The decision prohibits the previously suggested reductions to SNAP benefits, which were set to be implemented shortly.
U.S. District Judge John McConnell, appointed by former President Barack Obama, concluded that the administration's attempt to partially fund the benefits failed to meet a prior mandate. This mandate required full or at least partial benefits to be provided by Wednesday.
Expressing concerns, Judge McConnell emphasized, "The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened, and needless suffering will occur." The decision highlights the urgency to address these essential needs timely.
