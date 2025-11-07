Senate Blocks Resolution Restricting Trump's Military Actions on Venezuela
Senate Republicans have blocked a resolution that would have required congressional approval for military action against Venezuela. The resolution aimed at restraining President Trump's military actions lacked sufficient support, with only two Republicans voting in favor. Concerns continue over possible U.S. strikes on Venezuela following recent military operations.
In a significant political maneuver, Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's ability to launch strikes against Venezuela without congressional approval. This decision comes after a closed-door briefing where administration officials assured no immediate strike plans were underway.
The Senate, divided largely along party lines, voted 51 to 49 against bringing the war powers resolution to a vote. Only two Republican senators broke ranks to join Democrats in supporting the measure, highlighting the divide within the party over Trump's military activities in the Caribbean region.
The Trump administration has initiated at least 16 strikes in the Pacific and southern Caribbean since September, tallying over 65 casualties. These actions have stoked fears of potential escalations against Venezuela, prompting bipartisan efforts led by Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, and Rand Paul to introduce the resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
