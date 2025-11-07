Left Menu

Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Claims

Vikasheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani criticized the NDA's celebration of high voter turnout in Bihar, arguing it reflects no real change. With claims of manipulation in the voting rolls, Sahani emphasized the youth's demand for change, casting doubt on the NDA's anticipated victory in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:47 IST
Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Claims
Vikasheel Insaan Party and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister's face Mukesh Sahani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Sahani, the face of the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan and leader of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over their reaction to the voter turnout in Bihar's elections. Sahani dismissed the NDA's celebrations, asserting that the youth of Bihar are eager for change.

Sahani made his comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the NDA's prospects, linking the high turnout to a favorable wave for the alliance. However, Sahani countered this perspective by questioning the legitimacy of the voter turnout data, suggesting that it had not actually increased when accounting for votes removed in the Special Intensive Revision.

He accused the NDA of being overly optimistic and claimed that the unemployment concerns among Bihar's youth were driving support towards the Mahagathbandhan. Sahani stated confidently that a change in government would be confirmed on November 14, when the votes are counted, emphasizing that Bihar's future depends on addressing youth employment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

 India
2
Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

 India
3
Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

Transatlantic Turbulence: IAG's Struggle Amid U.S. Economic Weakness

 Global
4
Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025