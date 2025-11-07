Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Claims
Vikasheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani criticized the NDA's celebration of high voter turnout in Bihar, arguing it reflects no real change. With claims of manipulation in the voting rolls, Sahani emphasized the youth's demand for change, casting doubt on the NDA's anticipated victory in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Mukesh Sahani, the face of the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan and leader of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over their reaction to the voter turnout in Bihar's elections. Sahani dismissed the NDA's celebrations, asserting that the youth of Bihar are eager for change.
Sahani made his comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the NDA's prospects, linking the high turnout to a favorable wave for the alliance. However, Sahani countered this perspective by questioning the legitimacy of the voter turnout data, suggesting that it had not actually increased when accounting for votes removed in the Special Intensive Revision.
He accused the NDA of being overly optimistic and claimed that the unemployment concerns among Bihar's youth were driving support towards the Mahagathbandhan. Sahani stated confidently that a change in government would be confirmed on November 14, when the votes are counted, emphasizing that Bihar's future depends on addressing youth employment issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- elections
- Mukesh Sahani
- NDA
- voter turnout
- Mahagathbandhan
- youth
- change
- criticism
- VIP
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'
Nepal's Gen-Z Calls for Change: Youth Eye New Leadership in Upcoming Elections
High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions
High Voter Turnout Signals Shift in Bihar's Political Landscape
Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain NDA govt in Bihar, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.