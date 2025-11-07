Bihar Elections: VIP's Mukesh Sahani Criticizes NDA Over Voting Turnout Claims

Mukesh Sahani, the face of the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan and leader of the Vikasheel Insaan Party, launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over their reaction to the voter turnout in Bihar's elections. Sahani dismissed the NDA's celebrations, asserting that the youth of Bihar are eager for change.

Sahani made his comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the NDA's prospects, linking the high turnout to a favorable wave for the alliance. However, Sahani countered this perspective by questioning the legitimacy of the voter turnout data, suggesting that it had not actually increased when accounting for votes removed in the Special Intensive Revision.

He accused the NDA of being overly optimistic and claimed that the unemployment concerns among Bihar's youth were driving support towards the Mahagathbandhan. Sahani stated confidently that a change in government would be confirmed on November 14, when the votes are counted, emphasizing that Bihar's future depends on addressing youth employment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)