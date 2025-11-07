Union Minister's Fiery Critique: BJP vs 'Indian Muslim Congress' in Telangana

In a pointed critique, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the Telangana Congress of pandering to Muslim voters ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll. He asserted that a significant portion of the Hindu electorate is rallying behind the BJP.

During a press briefing, the Minister emphasized the need for an investigation into BRS legislator M Gopinath's death, citing the family's suspicions and alleging the Indian National Congress has effectively become the 'Indian Muslim Congress' in Telangana.

Kumar further criticized the state leadership for engaging in divisive politics, suggesting a shift of Muslim voters to Congress while 80% of Hindu voters back the BJP, framing the Jubilee Hills contest as a direct face-off between the BJP and 'IMC.' The BJP leader also pointed to AIMIM's backing of Congress as a shared victory between the two.

(With inputs from agencies.)