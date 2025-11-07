Telangana Political Battle Intensifies Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypolls
As the Jubilee Hills Bypolls approach, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges voters to consider the region's past growth under Congress. In contrast, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticizes Reddy for alleged pandering to minority communities. The by-election contenders are from Congress, BRS, and BJP.
In a fervent appeal ahead of the Jubilee Hills Bypolls, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the transformative work achieved during the Congress's tenure. Speaking to reporters, CM Reddy urged voters to reflect on the comprehensive development that elevated Hyderabad as a major growth hub under the previous Congress government.
Highlighting the infrastructural advancements, such as the Metro, Outer Ring Road, and International Airport, Reddy contrasted these achievements with the current state of governance. He criticized the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for purportedly burdening the state with tremendous debt and inefficiency.
Tensions have escalated further as Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Reddy of electoral pandering. Kumar slammed Reddy and a Congress candidate for allegedly adopting minority attire to garner votes. He challenged Reddy's commitment to religious inclusivity, prompting heightened rhetoric just days before the November 11 election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
