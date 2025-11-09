Syrian president arrives in US for official visit, state news agency says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-11-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 03:19 IST
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in the U.S. for an official visit, the Syrian state news agency reported on Saturday.
Sharaa is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
