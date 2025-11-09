BJP chief Bindal urges workers to ensure historic win in 2027 Himachal polls

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Sunday asked party workers to gear up for ensuring a historic victory in the 2027 assembly elections in the state.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh were frustrated due to three years of Congress ''misrule'' and were ready to give them the biggest defeat in the political history of the state.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers at a ''block-level workers' meet'' held in Sainwala Mubarakpur village of the Nahan assembly constituency in Sirmaur district, Bindal said the BJP had decided to take the ''breach of election promises and anti-people policies'' of the Congress government to every doorstep.

He alleged that the state government had spent the past three years pushing Himachal backwards in development, increasing inflation, and harassing people by imposing various taxes, abolishing employment opportunities for youth, and closing government institutions.

''If any development work has been done during its three-year tenure, the government should disclose it,'' he said.

Bindal said that the people of Himachal were distressed by the ''anti-people policies and actions'' of the current Congress government, adding that every section of society felt the state had regressed significantly during this period.

''The government's anti-people decisions have hit every person in the state,'' he said, alleging that development activities had come to a standstill on every front.

The BJP leader also posed several sharp questions, asking why 2,000 schools, colleges, and other government institutions were closed in the state, and why the government had abolished 1.5 lakh sanctioned posts of government employees, betraying unemployed youth.

He asked what happened to the Congress's election promises of providing government jobs to one lakh youths in the first cabinet meeting and giving Rs 1,500 per month to 28 lakh women in the state.

Bindal also questioned the fate of the Congress's pledge to provide five lakh jobs to youths during its five-year term.

