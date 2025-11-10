Kerala Political Titans Gear Up for High-Stakes Local Body Clash
Political parties in Kerala, including the NDA, LDF, and UDF, are gearing up for local body elections, each confident of victory. The LDF finalizes candidates, while the BJP promises reform and the UDF criticizes the state government's economic management. Elections are set for December 9 and 11.
Political contenders in Kerala, the NDA, LDF, and UDF, are intensifying their strategies as local body elections approach, each party expressing optimism about a successful outcome while trading accusations against one another.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has stated that the LDF and its committee have near completion in finalizing candidates for almost all local bodies, aiming for a more powerful mandate in their favor.
The Kerala State Election Commission declared that local body elections will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11, with each political front prepared to assert its influence in the forthcoming election battle.
