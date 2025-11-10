Kerala Political Titans Gear Up for High-Stakes Local Body Clash

Political contenders in Kerala, the NDA, LDF, and UDF, are intensifying their strategies as local body elections approach, each party expressing optimism about a successful outcome while trading accusations against one another.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has stated that the LDF and its committee have near completion in finalizing candidates for almost all local bodies, aiming for a more powerful mandate in their favor.

The Kerala State Election Commission declared that local body elections will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11, with each political front prepared to assert its influence in the forthcoming election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)