Left Menu

Kerala Political Titans Gear Up for High-Stakes Local Body Clash

Political parties in Kerala, including the NDA, LDF, and UDF, are gearing up for local body elections, each confident of victory. The LDF finalizes candidates, while the BJP promises reform and the UDF criticizes the state government's economic management. Elections are set for December 9 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:07 IST
Kerala Political Titans Gear Up for High-Stakes Local Body Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Political contenders in Kerala, the NDA, LDF, and UDF, are intensifying their strategies as local body elections approach, each party expressing optimism about a successful outcome while trading accusations against one another.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has stated that the LDF and its committee have near completion in finalizing candidates for almost all local bodies, aiming for a more powerful mandate in their favor.

The Kerala State Election Commission declared that local body elections will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11, with each political front prepared to assert its influence in the forthcoming election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025