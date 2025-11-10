Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

On Monday, U.S. mediators engaged in critical talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on the second, more intricate phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Central to the discussions was a significant impasse involving Hamas fighters entrenched in tunnels, as the U.S. seeks resolution.

The meeting, involving Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, highlighted efforts to progress the dual-year truce mediation led by Washington. To advance Trump's ceasefire strategy, both Israel and Hamas must manage issues that have historically hindered peace talks, particularly regarding the fighters trapped in Rafah.

As tensions simmer, Israel seeks to disarm Hamas and reestablish Gaza governance, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff describes the tunnel standoff as a pivotal test for future ceasefire phases. Despite ongoing mediation, violence persists, with Israel conducting airstrikes in alleged retaliation to attacks by Palestinian militants.