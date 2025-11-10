Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan

Efforts to solidify a Gaza ceasefire face challenges as U.S. mediators meet Israel's prime minister. Key issues include resolving a standoff over trapped Hamas fighters in tunnels and creating a disarmament and governance plan for Gaza without Hamas. Both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:18 IST
Diplomatic Standoff: Trapped Fighters Pose Test for Gaza Ceasefire Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. mediators engaged in critical talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on the second, more intricate phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Central to the discussions was a significant impasse involving Hamas fighters entrenched in tunnels, as the U.S. seeks resolution.

The meeting, involving Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, highlighted efforts to progress the dual-year truce mediation led by Washington. To advance Trump's ceasefire strategy, both Israel and Hamas must manage issues that have historically hindered peace talks, particularly regarding the fighters trapped in Rafah.

As tensions simmer, Israel seeks to disarm Hamas and reestablish Gaza governance, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff describes the tunnel standoff as a pivotal test for future ceasefire phases. Despite ongoing mediation, violence persists, with Israel conducting airstrikes in alleged retaliation to attacks by Palestinian militants.

TRENDING

1
Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

 United States
2
Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

 United Kingdom
3
Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Interest Probe

Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Intere...

 India
4
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025