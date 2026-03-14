Middle East Mediation Stalls as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran are on shaky ground as both nations refuse to compromise, leading to sustained conflict with significant global impacts. Attempts by Oman and Egypt to open diplomatic channels have failed, largely due to the firm stances from Washington and Tehran.

As civilian casualties rise and oil prices soar, the Trump administration maintains its focus on military goals, showing little interest in diplomatic solutions. Iran, led by its new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, insists on halting US-Israeli airstrikes before considering a ceasefire.

The conflict has not only led to over 2,000 deaths but has also caused major disruptions in the oil markets, threatening economic consequences for the US. Despite internal pressures within the US administration to end the war swiftly, Trump's focus remains on undermining Iran's military strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)