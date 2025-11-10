Left Menu

Controversy at BBC: Trump's Edited Speech Sparks Apology

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologized for misleadingly editing Trump's speech, leading to criticism and resignations. This incident raised questions about bias and impartiality in BBC's news coverage. The corporation is focusing on upholding high journalistic standards to restore public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BBC Chair Samir Shah issued an apology on Monday for an editing mistake in Donald Trump's speech that angered the U.S. president. Although he accepted the error, Shah denied claims of systemic bias within the BBC's news operations. The controversy resulted in the resignation of Director General Tim Davie and Chief Executive of News Deborah Turness.

The controversial edit of Trump's speech, aired near the 2024 U.S. presidential election, created a misleading impression. This incident, part of a leaked dossier to the Daily Telegraph, included criticism about BBC's reporting on various issues, including the Israel-Gaza war and transgender topics. BBC is now considering its response to Trump's legal threat regarding the edit.

Shah assured lawmakers of the BBC's commitment to impartiality and public trust, emphasizing its culture of unbiased journalism. A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported the BBC, recognizing the high international standards the corporation maintains, despite the recent errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

