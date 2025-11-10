High-Stakes Showdown: Jubilee Hills By-Election in Telangana

The high-stakes by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency sees 58 candidates competing as 4.01 lakh voters prepare to cast their ballots. The race notably features a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS, following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Elections officials have declared 226 of the 407 polling stations as 'critical'. To ensure security, around 1,800 police officers and additional central forces are deployed. Innovations in the election process include drone surveillance and web-casting for real-time polling station monitoring.

The election result will serve as a barometer for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership and potentially reshape party standings in Telangana. The by-election holds special importance for BRS, aiming to maintain its standing after recent electoral setbacks, while BJP seeks to position itself as a viable opposition.

