Syria's New Political Alliance: A Coalition Against Extremism
Syria has signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State, focusing on political efforts rather than military interventions at this stage, according to a statement by the Syrian information minister.
Updated: 11-11-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 03:03 IST
Syria has entered into a political cooperation agreement with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State, marking a significant diplomatic move.
The announcement came from Syria's information minister through a post on X, where he clarified that the agreement does not involve military commitments.
This agreement represents a shift towards political collaboration in countering extremist threats.
