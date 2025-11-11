Left Menu

Syria's New Political Alliance: A Coalition Against Extremism

Syria has signed a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State, focusing on political efforts rather than military interventions at this stage, according to a statement by the Syrian information minister.

Updated: 11-11-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria has entered into a political cooperation agreement with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State, marking a significant diplomatic move.

The announcement came from Syria's information minister through a post on X, where he clarified that the agreement does not involve military commitments.

This agreement represents a shift towards political collaboration in countering extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

