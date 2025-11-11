Election Showdown: Ghatshila Votes in High-Stakes By-Election

Polling for the by-election in the Ghatshila assembly seat of Jharkhand commenced at 7 am on Tuesday, amid stringent security protocols, as reported by an official.

More than 2.56 lakh constituents, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes in this critical electoral exercise. The by-election, necessitated by the passing of former JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, has attracted 13 candidates vying for the position.

The pivotal contest is anticipated to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Babulal Soren of the BJP, the latter being the son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)