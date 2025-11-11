High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

As Bihar's high-stakes assembly elections enter their final phase, voting is in full swing for 122 constituencies under stringent security measures. The process, which started at 7 am, will continue until 5 pm today, an election official confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have urged the electorate to enthusiastically participate in this democratic exercise. Modi, addressing young voters on X, highlighted the importance of setting a new voting record, while Kumar emphasized that voting is both a right and a responsibility.

The election battle is particularly intense in the Seemanchal region, where the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA are vying for pivotal minority votes amid complex caste and community dynamics. With 3.7 crore voters deciding the fates of 1,302 candidates, including key state ministers, the results will test political allegiances across Bihar.