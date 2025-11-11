High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds
The second and final phase of Bihar's assembly elections is underway, with 122 constituencies voting. Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to participate actively. This phase is crucial for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, as complex caste and community dynamics come into play.
As Bihar's high-stakes assembly elections enter their final phase, voting is in full swing for 122 constituencies under stringent security measures. The process, which started at 7 am, will continue until 5 pm today, an election official confirmed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have urged the electorate to enthusiastically participate in this democratic exercise. Modi, addressing young voters on X, highlighted the importance of setting a new voting record, while Kumar emphasized that voting is both a right and a responsibility.
The election battle is particularly intense in the Seemanchal region, where the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA are vying for pivotal minority votes amid complex caste and community dynamics. With 3.7 crore voters deciding the fates of 1,302 candidates, including key state ministers, the results will test political allegiances across Bihar.
