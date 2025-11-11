Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

The second and final phase of Bihar's assembly elections is underway, with 122 constituencies voting. Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to participate actively. This phase is crucial for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, as complex caste and community dynamics come into play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:24 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar's high-stakes assembly elections enter their final phase, voting is in full swing for 122 constituencies under stringent security measures. The process, which started at 7 am, will continue until 5 pm today, an election official confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have urged the electorate to enthusiastically participate in this democratic exercise. Modi, addressing young voters on X, highlighted the importance of setting a new voting record, while Kumar emphasized that voting is both a right and a responsibility.

The election battle is particularly intense in the Seemanchal region, where the opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA are vying for pivotal minority votes amid complex caste and community dynamics. With 3.7 crore voters deciding the fates of 1,302 candidates, including key state ministers, the results will test political allegiances across Bihar.

TRENDING

1
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
2
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
3
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China
4
Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025