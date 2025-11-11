Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: A Symbol of Resilience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a high-profile visit to the frontline city of Kherson on Tuesday, a location perilously close to Russian forces.

Kherson, situated just a few kilometers from the enemy across the Dnipro river, remains under constant threat as bombing and drone assaults persist.

During the visit, Zelenskiy shared a video marking the third anniversary of Russia's retreat from Kherson in 2022, reinforcing Ukraine's defiant stance despite ongoing aggression.

