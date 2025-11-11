Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: A Symbol of Resilience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the embattled city of Kherson, near Russian positions. He was present to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from the city in 2022 and shared a video of his speech amid ongoing attacks by bombs and drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a high-profile visit to the frontline city of Kherson on Tuesday, a location perilously close to Russian forces.

Kherson, situated just a few kilometers from the enemy across the Dnipro river, remains under constant threat as bombing and drone assaults persist.

During the visit, Zelenskiy shared a video marking the third anniversary of Russia's retreat from Kherson in 2022, reinforcing Ukraine's defiant stance despite ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

