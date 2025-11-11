Global Tensions and High-Stakes Diplomacy at G7 Summit
G7 foreign ministers gather in Canada to discuss critical global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and Middle East peace efforts. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio faces questions about Trump's peace strategies. Sanctions on Russian oil firms intensify pressure. Peace talks in Niagara may advance G7 consensus.
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) will convene in Canada, focusing on the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East. The meeting coincides with challenges facing U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to engage with international partners in Canada's scenic Niagara region. Discussions will likely scrutinize Trump's approach to ending the Ukrainian war and Gaza ceasefire expansion.
As part of the strategy to exert pressure on Russia, the U.S. recently sanctioned top Russian oil companies. Foreign ministers are expected to tackle more at this summit than previously achieved, given President Trump's absence, providing a less contentious environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
