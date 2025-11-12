Indigenous Protest Clashes Mark Tension at COP30 Summit

Dozens of Indigenous protesters stormed the COP30 climate summit venue on Tuesday, clashing with security guards in a dramatic demand for access to the global event. Protesters voiced their anger, calling for land rights as delegates worldwide engaged in crucial climate discussions.

Waving banners with powerful slogans like "our land is not for sale," the Indigenous demonstrators decried ongoing forest development. Gilmar, a leader from the Tupinamba community, passionately declared, "We can't eat money," urging freedom from agribusiness and illegal activities. The confrontation saw security using tables for barricades and protesters dispersing after the clash.

Amid heightened tensions, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasizes the pivotal role of Indigenous communities in COP30 discussions. Indigenous leaders arriving by boat call for a stronger voice in forest management, with prominent figures like Raoni Metuktire advocating for empowered native oversight to safeguard the Amazon.