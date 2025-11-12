Left Menu

Indigenous Protest Clashes Mark Tension at COP30 Summit

Indigenous protesters force entry into COP30, clashing with security over land rights issues. Protesters demand access as Indigenous leader criticizes forest development. Brazilian President Lula highlights Indigenous roles in climate talks. Tensions underscore larger fight for native rights amid industrial encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 05:04 IST
Dozens of Indigenous protesters stormed the COP30 climate summit venue on Tuesday, clashing with security guards in a dramatic demand for access to the global event. Protesters voiced their anger, calling for land rights as delegates worldwide engaged in crucial climate discussions.

Waving banners with powerful slogans like "our land is not for sale," the Indigenous demonstrators decried ongoing forest development. Gilmar, a leader from the Tupinamba community, passionately declared, "We can't eat money," urging freedom from agribusiness and illegal activities. The confrontation saw security using tables for barricades and protesters dispersing after the clash.

Amid heightened tensions, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasizes the pivotal role of Indigenous communities in COP30 discussions. Indigenous leaders arriving by boat call for a stronger voice in forest management, with prominent figures like Raoni Metuktire advocating for empowered native oversight to safeguard the Amazon.

