NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

Exit polls suggest a strong showing for the NDA in the Bihar elections, overtaking the Mahagathbandhan. Axis My India predicts the NDA to win 121-141 seats. Today's Chanakya forecasts 160 seats for NDA allies. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is set for a poor start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

Exit polls released Wednesday indicate a significant lead for the NDA over the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar's elections. The Axis My India and Today's Chanakya polls foresee a sweeping victory for the NDA, with the latter forecasting 160 seats for the alliance.

Despite the NDA's projected success, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is expected to make a disheartening electoral debut, garnering no more than 2 seats according to most forecasts. The RJD is predicted to emerge as the single-largest party but still trails the NDA.

The high voter turnout of 67.14% underscores the election's significance, with voters playing a decisive role in determining who will lead Bihar. While the exit poll numbers provide a glimpse, the actual results set to be announced could still hold surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

