Historic Zero Repolls in Bihar Elections: A New Era in Democracy

In a groundbreaking development, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday that no repolls will be required in the 122 assembly constituencies of Bihar that participated in the second phase of elections. This decision marks a significant milestone for the state's electoral process.

According to the Commission, this is the first instance in recent history where no repolls were ordered, indicating a substantial reduction in discrepancies and malpractices at polling stations in Bihar, known for their previous election-related challenges.

The peaceful conduct of the two-phased elections, with zero repolls recommended, contrasts sharply with the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where up to 96 repolls were necessary. This breakthrough reflects the evolving integrity of the electoral system in the state.

