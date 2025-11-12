Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and EC of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar Elections

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission, claiming their collusion in the 'vote chori' and what he described as a 'murder of democracy', occurring blatantly.

Gandhi's accusations came via a social media post, where he alleged that BJP members were roaming freely between states to cast illegal votes. He shared an incident allegedly involving a person voting in Haryana, Delhi, and Bihar. Gandhi insisted that evidence of such acts is being systematically erased.

The Bihar Assembly elections concluded, with exit polls forecasting an NDA triumph. Various polls suggest NDA could secure a majority with estimates ranging from 121 to 167 seats. The Mahagathbandhan and RJD alliances are expected to trail significantly behind.

