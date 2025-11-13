Left Menu

CCTV Footage Tightens Noose Around Blast Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi

New CCTV evidence shows Dr Umar Un Nabi entering Delhi, heightening scrutiny in the Red Fort blast investigation. The footage, revealing his identity, escalates efforts to track his movements across the National Capital Region, as officials uncover a broader terror plot involving multiple explosive-laden vehicles and additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:19 IST
Fresh CCTV footage shows Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi at Badarpur border in an i20 car. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the explosive attack near Red Fort, entering the capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car. This development adds urgency to the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident that resulted in 12 deaths.

The video captures Dr Umar at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he is seen handing cash to a toll collector, his face partially obscured by a mask but still identifiable. A conspicuous large bag was visible on the backseat, sparking intensified surveillance efforts by authorities aiming to uncover further clues in the case.

Intelligence agencies have also uncovered a larger conspiracy, with indications of plans for coordinated attacks using multiple vehicles. This revelation follows the detention of key individuals, suggesting an extensive network involved in the sinister plot. The investigation into Dr Umar and possible accomplices continues, as more suspects are identified and detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

