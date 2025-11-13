CCTV Footage Tightens Noose Around Blast Suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi

In a significant breakthrough, fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the explosive attack near Red Fort, entering the capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car. This development adds urgency to the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident that resulted in 12 deaths.

The video captures Dr Umar at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he is seen handing cash to a toll collector, his face partially obscured by a mask but still identifiable. A conspicuous large bag was visible on the backseat, sparking intensified surveillance efforts by authorities aiming to uncover further clues in the case.

Intelligence agencies have also uncovered a larger conspiracy, with indications of plans for coordinated attacks using multiple vehicles. This revelation follows the detention of key individuals, suggesting an extensive network involved in the sinister plot. The investigation into Dr Umar and possible accomplices continues, as more suspects are identified and detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)