Controversy Over Voter List Enrollment Sparks Political Debate

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's daughter of attempting to enroll in the voter list after finalization. Shirsat, however, refuted the accusation, emphasizing the continuous nature of the voter registration process. The matter has been escalated to the district collector for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a brewing political controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's daughter tried to enroll in the voter list post its finalization. This claim has been staunchly denied by Shirsat, who argued that the voter registration process remains ongoing.

Danve presented documents purporting to show that Shirsat's daughter attempted voter list inclusion for upcoming elections even after the list's final publication. The matter has now reached the district collector.

Shirsat, defending his stance, criticized Danve's understanding of the election process, asserting that voter enrollment is a continuous procedure overseen by the Election Commission. He emphasized that names can still be added, contradicting the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

